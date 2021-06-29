Langley Lodge leader: ‘Wow, what a journey’

Aly Devji (pictured above with Premier John Horgan) starts his new position as Langley Lodge CEO on July 19, 2021. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

She led a $28-million renovation and expansion when Langley Lodge was converted to single-room occupancy in 2011, spearheaded three successful accreditation evaluations in a row, and more recently navigated the long-term care home through one of the most deadly COVID outbreaks in B.C.

Now, after what she calls a “memorable” run as chief executive officer (CEO), Hauptman is wrapping up her 12-year tenure at the helm of Langley Care Society at the end of this month, and preparing to turn over the reins to Aly Devji.

“Now that the Lodge has recovered from this experience, and the society is ready to forge ahead with its previous strategic goals, I can resume my retirement plans, leaving the Lodge in good hands with our board of directors, the leadership team, and of course, Aly Devji,” said Hauptman, now 66.

“I have known Aly for many years, and I am excited that Aly is joining the team to lead Langley Lodge through its next stages of development,” she added.

Devji, who was one of the former owners and operators of Deltaview Campus of Care and is currently president of BC Care Providers Association, moves into his new post on July 19.

With Devji’s background in seniors care, the society board is looking to him to restart the Lodge’s strategic planning and long-term goals for capital expansion and the introduction of new services for Langley, Hauptman said.

Langley Lodge, opened in 1974, has 139 beds serving seniors requiring 24-hour nursing care. It employs more than 150 staff, with primary funding is from Fraser Health. The 204th Street care facility is operated by a non-profit society.

In 2020, the Lodge faced a challenge “like no other,” said president Harry Hansra, referring to the COVID-19 outbreaks and the loss of 26 residents.

“Debra’s guidance, poise, and leadership was critical to ensuring that the implementation of the best practices for infection control were undertaken,” he said.

Devji comes with what Hansra described as a “distinguished background” in seniors care, lauding him as a visionary with Deltaview.

“The board of directors is pleased to announce Mr. Devji’s appointment. Aly is very experienced, knowledgeable, and connected within the long-term care sector. We are very fortunate to have him be our leader and carry on the great legacy left behind by our outgoing CEO, Debra Hauptman.”

Devji brings many years of experience leading large organizations, Hauptman added.

”He is an influential leader, highly respected in our sector, and experienced collaborating with all levels of government and business leaders to create seniors living and wellness services for British Columbians. The board will appreciate Aly…” she concluded.

Asked what retirement will look like for Hauptman, she said she’ll be moving from Maple Ridge to Osoyoos in August.

”After we move, we will be taking some time to settle in, and then retirement will be more about resuming our active lifestyle, spending time with our family and grandkids, resuming travel, and getting involved in our local community,” she shared.

