Langley Lodge offers water, popsicles to help locals keep cool

The pop-up cooling centre is aimed at helping people through another hot spell

Lisa Samms-Maxwell of Langley Lodge spoke to Dave Hassett while handing out water and popsicles Friday during high temperatures. Langley Lodge was helping locals keep cool. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

The Langley Lodge seniors home set up cooling station tents on 204th Street in Langley City Friday as temperatures were expected to reach the mid-30s Celsius by late afternoon.

Staff with the Lodge were handing out chilled bottled water and popsicles for free to passerby on the busy street, along with flyers and advice about the best way to keep cool and stay hydrated.

“We have one of the highest densities of elderly people in Langley City right around our building, and we want to make sure that they are all taken care of,” said Lodge spokesperson Kyle Sanker.

Also in Langley City, the Langley Seniors Resources Centre was open for folks to cool off, as were public buildings such as the Timms Community Centre and City Library.

In the Township, staff recommended using public buildings such as the libraries, visiting spray parks, or visiting the Langley Centennial Museums.

During the “heat dome” event in late June and early July, an estimated 570 more British Columbians died suddenly than would have been expected over a normal similar period. It is thought that most of the deaths were linked to the extreme heat, which shattered records.

