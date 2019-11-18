Langley man, 34, found with 15 inch knife scheduled in court after alleged break and enter

The man was charged with several offences and will appear in provincial court

Police reported to a call of an alleged break in enter in North Langley on Sunday. (Langley Advance Times files)

A 34-year-old Langley man was charged with multiple offences after police were called to an alleged break and enter on Sunday morning in Willoughby.

Police responded to a report of a break and enter around 8 a.m., according to a release issued by RCMP Monday morning.

A witness described a vehicle at the scene where a man allegedly used bolt cutters to break into a trailer.

Later, a Lower Mainland Police Dog officer recognized a vehicle that matched that description at a traffic stop.

Police found the Langley man pulled over at the stop was subject to a court ordered driving ban, not to possess any weapons and not to possess break in tools, according to the release.

Police said a search of the vehicle found the man was in possession of a 12 to 15 inch long knife.

The man was charged with mischief, three counts of breach of undertaking and one count of prohibited driving. He was taken into custody and was scheduled to appear in provincial court on Monday, Nov. 18.

