Martin Munday is the latest Langley lottery winner, holding a ticket that will get him $500,000. (BCLC)

Martin Munday is the latest Langley lottery winner, holding a ticket that will get him $500,000. (BCLC)

Langley man’s $500,000 lotto win ‘Extra’ special

Six-figure prize was because of playing the Extra on the game

Langley’s Martin Munday had to look at his Dec. 17 Lotto Max ticket a few ‘extra’ times after scanning it and seeing a $500,000 prize pop up.

Munday purchased his Lotto Max ticket at the Brookswood Chevron on 208th Street and won his unexpected prize thanks to saying ‘yes’ to the Extra. He scanned it a home with the Lotto! app.

“I had to do a double take,” he recalled. “My first thought was I have to call my wife! I could not believe it.”

Munday’s wife had a hard time believing the life-changing news, and thought he was joking.

“Once she knew I wasn’t, she got very excited. She went to work that day – I don’t think I would have been able to,” he recalled.

The Langley winner said his first stop will be the garage to spiff-up his vehicle, and next, he said he’ll plan a fun, celebratory dinner with family once everyone feels safe enough to plan a larger family gathering. Munday said they will likely invest the rest into their future.

.

• READ MORE: Langley musician won a cool $1 million

• READ MORE: Six-figure prize helps realize bucket-list dream

.

Have a story tip? Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Gaming

Previous story
Peace Arch Hospital maternity ward closure jeopardizes safety, advocate says
Next story
Another snow day for Toronto kids, Prairie provinces brace for storms, ice and snow

Just Posted

Vancouver Giants captain Justin Sourdif has been traded to the Edmonton Oil Kings. (Rob Wilton/Special to Advance Times)
VIDEO: Giants captain Justin Sourdif heading to Edmonton

Playing his first competitive lacrosse game since 2018, Steve McKinlay had a hat trick and four points as the Grizzlies Lacrosse Club defeated the Shooting Eagles Lacrosse Club 15-14 in overtime Sunday. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Grizzlies cap off ‘thrilling’ comeback with OT victory

Martin Munday is the latest Langley lottery winner, holding a ticket that will get him $500,000. (BCLC)
Langley man’s $500,000 lotto win ‘Extra’ special

Sea Spray pulls out a 13-12 win in overtime against the Black Fish Sunday at Langley Events Centre. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Sea Spray Lacrosse Club wins overtime victory at LEC Sunday