Langley man’s $500,000 lotto win ‘Extra’ special

Langley’s Martin Munday had to look at his Dec. 17 Lotto Max ticket a few ‘extra’ times after scanning it and seeing a $500,000 prize pop up.

Munday purchased his Lotto Max ticket at the Brookswood Chevron on 208th Street and won his unexpected prize thanks to saying ‘yes’ to the Extra. He scanned it a home with the Lotto! app.

“I had to do a double take,” he recalled. “My first thought was I have to call my wife! I could not believe it.”

Munday’s wife had a hard time believing the life-changing news, and thought he was joking.

“Once she knew I wasn’t, she got very excited. She went to work that day – I don’t think I would have been able to,” he recalled.

The Langley winner said his first stop will be the garage to spiff-up his vehicle, and next, he said he’ll plan a fun, celebratory dinner with family once everyone feels safe enough to plan a larger family gathering. Munday said they will likely invest the rest into their future.

