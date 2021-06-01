Food being prepped for delivery for the There’s No Place Like Home Gala. (LMHF/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley Memorial Hospital gala funds new ventilator

The home-based virtual gala raised more than $300,000

A virtual gala by the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation promised glamour, and delivered a $311,000 fundraising success on Saturday, May 29.

The There’s No Place Like Home Gala began with EllisDon and its trade partners pledging $30,000 towards the purchase of a badly-needed new ventilator for the hospital.

As more guests pledged donations directly, others took part in an online auction and raffle, with the proceeds all going towards the gala’s total.

“These gifts demonstrate the heart and generosity of Langley residents, businesses, sponsors and donors,” said Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation executive director Heather Scott. “The impact of these gala gifts will be felt by the hospital team and their patients for years to come.”

In addition to the new ventilator, the foundation can fund the purchase of a $6,100 portable cardiac monitor, two $5,000 vital signs monitors, and a $19,600 emergency room cardiac monitoring computer.

“We’re blown away by the number of guests who chose to join in the fun this year,” said gala committee member and presenting sponsor Leanne Laurin. “Through generous donations, auction bids and raffle sales, we really saw the community rally around the foundation and Langley Memorial Hospital.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Langley Memorial used ventilators to treat more than 1,600 patients with respiratory illnesses every year.

According to the LMHF, since March 2020, the respiratory therapy team has supported more patients in respiratory distress than in any other year in the hospital’s history.

READ MORE: Natural light and bigger facilities are a big difference

This year’s gala, as most events since the pandemic began, was held via computer screen.

Gala guests received a “gala in a box” including a charcuterie board filled with dinner and dessert treats, drink pairings, and sponsored gifts.

The online raffle, with 85 prizes, was new this year, and there were more than 100 silent auction items on art, jewelry, entertainment, sports, and home and garden products.

There was also a 30-minute show featuring the talents of impersonator Tracey Bell as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz.

The foundation is still fundraising for two more ventilators this year, and is taking donations at lmhfoundation.com/donate/.

Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation

