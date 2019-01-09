Aaliyah Rosa. File photo

Langley mother charged with killing seven-year-old daughter back in court

Keryann Lewis facing trial for death of Aaliyah Rosa

A Langley mother charged with the murder of her seven-year-old daughter returned to Surrey Provincial Court on Monday.

There is a publication ban on the pre-trial appearances by Kerryann Lewis, charged with second degree murder in the death of Aaliyah Rosa, who was found dead in a Langley apartment complex in July.

In response to a Black Press query, Dan McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the Crown Counsel’s office, said no new charges have been laid.

“There are no changes to the charge she is facing,” McLaughlin said.

Lewis is to return to court on Jan.30 for an arraignment hearing.

READ MORE: VIDEO: IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old girl in Langley

READ MORE: Mother charged with homicide of Langley seven-year-old

READ MORE: Community pays tribute to Aaliyah Rosa with tree planting, balloon release

On July 22, 2018 at about 9:30 p.m., emergency services were called to an apartment building near 200 Street and 68 Avenue in Willoughby, where they found Aaliyah deceased.

Aaliyah’s death was deemed a homicide and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took charge of the case.

Anyone with information, who has yet to come forward to police, is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Previous story
Date set for byelection in hotly-contested Burnaby-South riding
Next story
Third B.C. city bans clothing donation bins after recent deaths

Just Posted

Langley mother charged with killing seven-year-old daughter back in court

Keryann Lewis facing trial for death of Aaliyah Rosa

VIDEO: Langley candy makers living the sweet life

After years of running a confectionery cafe and cafe, Milseán owners take on new adventures

‘The show must go on’ comes into play for Langley community theatre group

Reginald Pillay had a role in Half Life until getting into a car accident before opening night.

Langley campaign to ban smoking in multi-unit residential buildings bound for legislature

Online petition nears 14,000 while ‘paper-based’ version required by province tops 700

Campaign to recall Speaker Darryl Plecas launched in Langley

Organizers plan to begin collecting signatures in February, website says

‘Welcome to battleground B.C.’: Hundreds rally against LNG pipeline

Vancouver’s downtown was packed with Indigenous people and environmental activists

Alomar coming to the Fraser Valley

Blue Jays legend named special guest for fundraiser

Third B.C. city bans clothing donation bins after recent deaths

Richmond joins West Vancouver and Burnaby

Date set for byelection in hotly-contested Burnaby-South riding

Move comes after criticism of Justin Trudeau that he left the seat open too long

Man wanted in B.C. hotel stabbing arrested in Ontario

Malcolm Drydgen charged with aggravated after stabbing at Sheraton hotel in Surrey last June

Trump pleads on TV for wall funding to fix border ‘crisis’

Trump called on Democrats saying it was “immoral” for “politicians to do nothing”

Average price of cannabis in Canada goes up 17% post-legalization

Legal pot continues to cost more than illegally source cannabis

Bank of Canada holds interest rate, views oil slump as temporary soft patch

The bank is now projecting growth to be just 1.7 per cent in 2019, down from its October forecast of 2.1 per cent

Drone operators subject to age limit, certification under new federal rules

The new regulations, which come into effect June 1, apply to all drone operators

Most Read