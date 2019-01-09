Langley mother charged with killing seven-year-old daughter back in court

A Langley mother charged with the murder of her seven-year-old daughter returned to Surrey Provincial Court on Monday.

There is a publication ban on the pre-trial appearances by Kerryann Lewis, charged with second degree murder in the death of Aaliyah Rosa, who was found dead in a Langley apartment complex in July.

In response to a Black Press query, Dan McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the Crown Counsel’s office, said no new charges have been laid.

“There are no changes to the charge she is facing,” McLaughlin said.

Lewis is to return to court on Jan.30 for an arraignment hearing.

On July 22, 2018 at about 9:30 p.m., emergency services were called to an apartment building near 200 Street and 68 Avenue in Willoughby, where they found Aaliyah deceased.

Aaliyah’s death was deemed a homicide and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took charge of the case.

Anyone with information, who has yet to come forward to police, is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).