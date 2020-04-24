Langley Mountie creates tribute to fallen officer

A tribute was set up on a Langley doorstep today to honour a Mountie killed in the mass slaying in Nova Scotia this past weekend.

A Walnut Grove officer obviously wanted to pay tribute to Const. Heidi Stevenson.

She was one of 22 people killed during a murderous rampage in Portapique, N.S. Heavily armed RCMP officers proceeded to fatally shot the gunman, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, a few hours later.

Wortman’s victims include the RCMP officer, as well as two nurses, two correctional officers, a family of three, a teacher, and some of his neighbours in Portapique.

The local tribute to Stevenson featured an officer’s red serge jacket, as well as the Mountie’s dress boots and stetson RCMP hat.

Are there other such tributes out there in the community. If so, please share a picture via email at editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.

