Langley Mountie creates tribute to fallen officer

RCMP officer puts up a tribute to slain Nova Scotia RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson

A tribute was set up on a Langley doorstep today to honour a Mountie killed in the mass slaying in Nova Scotia this past weekend.

RELATED: Police federation encouraging all to wear red today in honour of Nova Scotia victims

A Walnut Grove officer obviously wanted to pay tribute to Const. Heidi Stevenson.

She was one of 22 people killed during a murderous rampage in Portapique, N.S. Heavily armed RCMP officers proceeded to fatally shot the gunman, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, a few hours later.

Wortman’s victims include the RCMP officer, as well as two nurses, two correctional officers, a family of three, a teacher, and some of his neighbours in Portapique.

The local tribute to Stevenson featured an officer’s red serge jacket, as well as the Mountie’s dress boots and stetson RCMP hat.

Are there other such tributes out there in the community. If so, please share a picture via email at editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.

READ MORE: Mass killing in Nova Scotia began with attack, binding of girlfriend: source

Mass shootings Nova Scotia RCMP

