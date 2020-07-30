Langley Mounties, ERT, find 7-year-old at centre of alleged abduction

The boy is safe and has been returned to his father, police say

A seven-year-old boy has been safely returned to the custody of his father after allegedly being abducted by his mother, according to Langley RCMP.

On July 18, Langley RCMP received a report that the boy had not been returned to his father as planned that morning.

“What began as a check on the well-being investigation, soon became a missing person investigation and just as quickly officers determined they were looking at a parental abduction,” said Cpl. Holly Largy, media spokesperson with Langley RCMP.

With the assistance of plainclothes officers, investigators located the mother at a Abbotsford residence on Saturday, July 25, police say.

Langley RCMP with the assistance of the Abbotsford Police Department attempted to arrest the mother for alleged abduction and assist the boy.

“Police encountered significant resistance from a male occupant in the residence elevating the risk factors for all involved,” Largy said. “Police took appropriate actions to defuse the situation and reduce the risk to the young boy and everyone involved.”

Two days later, the Integrated Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team entered the resident with warrants and arrested the 47-year-old mother and her 49-year-old partner.

“The boy was found safe during a search of the residence,” Largy said. “He was very happy to be reunited with his father.”

RCMP will be presenting a report to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.

