Langley MP pledges support for stranded adopting families

Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa said he will “continue to pressure” the federal minister of immigration over five B.C. families stranded mid-adoption in Japan.

“With the approaching expiry of their visitors visas in Japan, I will continue to pressure [Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen] for a timely resolution to this issue,” Warawa tweeted. “These are not just files, they are families.”

The families, including one from Coquitlam, can’t get visas for newly adopted infants.

All five followed the procedures that have been in place for overseas adoptions from Japan for a decade.

Now Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada is seeking clarification from the Japanese goverment that the adoptions respect Japan’s laws.

The delays have caused a number of financial issues for the families involved, and in some cases family members have had to return to Canada to work.

