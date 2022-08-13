Langley pastor switches from run for school board to City council

Leith White is a candidate for one of the two Langley City seats on the Langley School Board. (Leith White/Special to the Langley Advance Times) Leith White is a candidate for one of the two Langley City seats on the Langley School Board. (Leith White/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A Langley City pastor who announced a run for school board earlier this summer has now changed his focus to running for council.

Leith White announced his run for one of the two City school board seats in July.

He said that he was overwhelmed by public support and encouragement for his bid.

“The consistent piece of encouragement I received was I should be running for Langley City Council – as this for many reflected a more substantial way for me to utilize the equity, confidence and leadership granted towards me by so many within Langley City,” White said in a statement.

So he has now withdrawn his intention to run for the school board, and is switching to council.

“As an individual, pastor, and a community advocate I have worked closely within the community of Langley City, collaborating with all levels of governments, schools, RCMP, community organizations, businesses, churches and community agencies and know that I can contribute in significant ways as a Langley City councilor,” he said.

White has been an advocate for the homeless and poor in and around Langley City for much of his career.

He cited housing affordability and homelessness as key issues, but also economic development and attracting a vibrant business community.

