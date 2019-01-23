Langley police seek suspect in fake cop case

A warrant has been issued for the man who allegedly impersonated a Mountie in Langley in 2017.

Bryce Telford, wanted on a warrant for allegedly impersonating a police officer in Langley.

Langley RCMP are again looking for a man who allegedly impersonated a police officer and chased a Brookswood couple halfway across Langley in late 2017.

Bryce Scott Telford is wanted and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The incident took place on Dec. 2, 2017, when a couple driving through Brookswood were followed by a black Chevrolet Tahoe.

The vehicle turned on what looked like police emergency lights in the windshield and front grill, the victims pulled over. The Tahoe pulled in front of them to block their path.

When the victims realized the person inside the Tahoe was not a real police officer, they drove off. The Tahoe chased them from Brookswood to a gas station on the Langley Bypass and Glover Road, where they parked. The female passenger called police while they were being chased.

The victims didn’t know the man in the Tahoe, Largy said.

In January, 2018, police issued their first arrest warrant for Telford, having identified him as a suspect in the incident.

Largy said Telford, who was known to police, was eventually located and arrested, and went to court.

However, since then court records show warrants have been issued twice by judges. That typically happens when the defendant fails to show up for court. A bench warrant was issued on March 2 last year, and on Jan. 7 this year, both times in the impersonation case.

Telford, 22, is known to frequent Langley, Maple Ridge and Surrey. He is Caucasian, 6-foot-two, weighs approximately 170 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

READ MORE: Fake cop scares Brookswood drivers

Telford has previously been charged with drug trafficking, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, fleeing the scene of an accident, and fleeing police.

Anyone who knows where Telford is can call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or at www.solvecrime.ca

