Langley pubs, restaurants can expand patios

Council approved a plan for more spread-out outdoor dining

Langley patios will have more space this summer in Langley Township, after council passed a motion allowing pubs and restaurants to expand into parking lots.

“This motion essentially waives the permit fees, and allows establishments to provide more outside options for patrons, where it is said to be healthier in terms of reducing the spread of COVID-19,” said Councillor Bob Long, who put forward the motion.

The vote was held at a special council meeting Monday afternoon, after Long, as well as Councillors Kim Richter and Eric Woodward, all called for changes to patio rules.

Five local craft breweries jointly asked for patio expansion rules earlier this month.

They say temporary rule changes are needed to allow them to serve patrons while also maintaining physical distancing, given that there is a 50-per-cent reduction in seating capacity to keep diners safe during the slow reopening.

The municipal motion approved this week allows for parts of the parking bylaw to be suspended (although disability parking is still protected) and allows for a simplified process to issue permits for firms to use certain public space, such as sidewalks.

The motion also allows Township staff to waive permit costs for those applying for patio extensions, highway use permits, development applications, or other related fees.

Long noted that permits for changes will still be required because the Township needs to make sure sidewalks remain safe.

A motion by Richter was adopted, ensuring that wineries are specifically included in the temporary rules.

The rules will apply to restaurants, pubs, breweries, wineries, and other eating and drinking establishments around the community.

Provincial regulations have been relaxed, as well, with the B.C. government allowing cities and towns to adjust their own local regulations.

