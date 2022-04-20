Langley RCMP and Township finally pry loose illegal tenants at problem property

Virtually every specialized team in Langley RCMP and some integrated units have been to this home

It took the police and Township a lot of effort to finally pry illegal tenants out of a home in Willoughby.

“Over the last year, Langley RCMP has attended one property in Willoughby 27 times,” noted Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy. “These calls for service were very rarely minor in nature, and included a shooting, a home invasion, drugs and weapons.”

She said that virtually every specialized team within Langley RCMP as well as some integrated units attended the residence in the 20400 block of 78th Avenue to deal with a variety of issues.

“General duty, community policing, drug section, Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit and Township of Langley Bylaws each dealt with the tenants living in the residence illegally,” Largy said.

Officers also attended the residence for fentanyl trafficking, possession of stolen property, robbery with a firearm, breach of the peace, mischief, and bylaws offences, she added.

Langley RCMP Community Policing officers worked closely with Township of Langley Bylaws and was able to evict the illegal tenants in the residence.

“This is one of the many success stories of the recent collaboration of the Langley Joint Operations Task Force. It is hoped the removal of these poorly behaved people can provide a measure of comfort to the neighbourhood residents,” Largy added.

