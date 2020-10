Police apprehension was near 203rd Street between Fraser Highway and 56th Street after brief chase

Police took one person into custody on Friday afternoon after a report of an assault. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

The Langley RCMP is investigating a report of an assault on a security guard on Friday afternoon.

Several police cars that were in the area at the time converged on 203rd Street near 56th Avenue where one person was taken into custody after a brief foot chase through downtown, according to RCMP Cpl. Craig van Herk.

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley RCMP