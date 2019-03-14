Langley RCMP look to public to help solve mirror theft mystery and other petty crimes

The police have released this photo into relation to a case of bank fraud. File 2019-2669

Langley RCMP have released surveillance photos for crimes about boots, booze and banking.

• Police allege the pictured male used false identification to withdraw funds from a Langley bank account in North Langley on Nov. 6 of last year. (File 2019-2669)

• It is alleged the pictured male was involved in the theft of boots from Mark’s Work Wearhouse on March 1st of this year. (File 2019-7173)

• The pictured male is alleged to have stolen liquor from the BC Liquor Store in North Langley on March 4. (File 2019-7655)

• Police allege the pictured female stole mirrors from local Home Depot on March 4. She was seen to be leaving in a GMC Yukon with Alberta licence plates. (File 2019-7677)

Anyone with information that might assist with any of the above investigations is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers. There are two ways to leave an “anonymous tip” with Crime Stoppers: by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online through www.solvecrime.ca.

The police would like to hear from anyone who can help identify this man in relation to the theft of boots at a local business. (File 2019-7173)

This photo was made public by the police in relation to a case involving theft of liquor in North Langley. (File 2019-7655)