Langley RCMP look to public to help solve mirror theft mystery and other petty crimes

The local police have released surveillance photos from crimes at local businesses.

The police have released this photo into relation to a case of bank fraud. File 2019-2669

Langley RCMP have released surveillance photos for crimes about boots, booze and banking.

• Police allege the pictured male used false identification to withdraw funds from a Langley bank account in North Langley on Nov. 6 of last year. (File 2019-2669)

• It is alleged the pictured male was involved in the theft of boots from Mark’s Work Wearhouse on March 1st of this year. (File 2019-7173)

• The pictured male is alleged to have stolen liquor from the BC Liquor Store in North Langley on March 4. (File 2019-7655)

• Police allege the pictured female stole mirrors from local Home Depot on March 4. She was seen to be leaving in a GMC Yukon with Alberta licence plates. (File 2019-7677)

Anyone with information that might assist with any of the above investigations is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers. There are two ways to leave an “anonymous tip” with Crime Stoppers: by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online through www.solvecrime.ca.

 

The police would like to hear from anyone who can help identify this man in relation to the theft of boots at a local business. (File 2019-7173)

This photo was made public by the police in relation to a case involving theft of liquor in North Langley. (File 2019-7655)

File 2019-7677 is about the theft of mirrors from the local Home Depot. The police have released a surveillance photo in case the public can help identify this woman.

