Langley RCMP have released a composite sketch of a suspect in a stabbing incident. (Langley RCMP image)

Langley RCMP release image of stabbing suspect

A 32-year-old man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after incident outside 7-11 in July

Langley RCMP released a sketch of the man believed responsible for a July stabbing in Langley City.

In the very early morning hours of July 13th (2:34 a.m.), police were called to the 7-Eleven in the 20200 block of 56 Avenue in Langley City. The victim had exited the store and was assaulted and then stabbed by a male who was unknown to him.

The injuries sustained by the victim were not life-threatening. He was quickly treated and released from the hospital.

With the assistance of a forensic sketch artist, a composite drawing has been completed of the assailant.

Police said a review of surveillance footage in the area indicates there were possible witnesses to the event outside the 7-Eleven during the attack.

Investigators would like to speak with witnesses to the event and ideally, identify the assailant.

Anyone with information that might assist with this investigation, is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers.

There are two ways to leave a tip with Crime Stoppers, by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.solvecrime.ca

