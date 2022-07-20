Langley RCMP has issued a public appeal for information on the whereabouts of a missing Langley man. Christopher Fulmer was last seen Friday, July 15, 2022. (Langley RCMP)

Langley RCMP has issued a public appeal for information on the whereabouts of a missing Langley man. Christopher Fulmer was last seen Friday, July 15, 2022. (Langley RCMP)

Langley RCMP search for missing 46-year-old local man

He was last seen on Friday, July 15, 2022

Langley RCMP are asking the public to contact them with any information regarding a missing local man.

Christopher Fulmer was last seen Friday, July 15.

The 46-year-old resides in Langley Township, explained RCMP Sgt. Rebecca Parslow.

He is described as Caucasian, 6 ft. 3 in. tall, and approximately 220 lbs. He has short dark hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has seen Fulmer or has information that may help police, is asked to contact the local detachment’s non-emergency number at 604-532-3200.

Have a story tip? Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley RCMPLangley Townshipmissing person

Previous story
B.C.’s speculation and vacancy tax set to expand to parts of Vancouver Island by 2023
Next story
Wildfire between Merritt and Spences Bridge ‘moving at moderate rate’

Just Posted

Adoptathon initiative by Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter (CARES) cat shelter led to 17 cats getting adopted by local families. The local shelter is seeing rising pet surrender rates this summer. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Despite rising animal surrender rates, 17 cats find their furever homes

Langley RCMP has issued a public appeal for information on the whereabouts of a missing Langley man. Christopher Fulmer was last seen Friday, July 15, 2022. (Langley RCMP)
Langley RCMP search for missing 46-year-old local man

Langley Bypass will be closed overnight on three days for paving (Langley Advance Times file)
Overnight road closures for paving on Langley Bypass

Dayna Coulter to play Isabella, a novice who takes her vows to be a nun at Bard in the Valley’s latest production, <em>Measure For </em><em>Measure</em>.
Langley audiences get to see if this year’s Shakespeare production measures up