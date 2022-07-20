Langley RCMP search for missing 46-year-old local man

He was last seen on Friday, July 15, 2022

Langley RCMP are asking the public to contact them with any information regarding a missing local man.

Christopher Fulmer was last seen Friday, July 15.

The 46-year-old resides in Langley Township, explained RCMP Sgt. Rebecca Parslow.

He is described as Caucasian, 6 ft. 3 in. tall, and approximately 220 lbs. He has short dark hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has seen Fulmer or has information that may help police, is asked to contact the local detachment’s non-emergency number at 604-532-3200.