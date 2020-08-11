Langley RCMP have finally got their man, a driver who refused to stop for police back in May. (Black Press file photo)

Langley RCMP track down driver who refused to stop

Incident happened in May

A driver who failed to stop for Langley RCMP has paid the price, several weeks later.

It happened back on May 14, when the Langley Traffic Section spent several hours participating in ICBC’s Project SWOOP (Speed Watch Out on Patrol).

Project SWOOP is a joint effort between Langley RCMP, Abbotsford Police Department, Speed Watch and ICBC Road Safety.

They were set up on 200th Street at the intersection with the Langley Bypass when a black Nissan with extensive damage to the front end approached.

One of the officers stepped into the driving lane with a ‘STOP’ paddle and waved the vehicle into a nearby parking lot. Initially, the driver of the Nissan turned in but ultimately drove away at a high rate of speed.

READ ALSO: RCMP dismantle clandestine lab in South Langley

The officer was able to obtain the license plate and investigation revealed an expired Box 2 Inspection Order – which likely would explain the quick departure.

Box 2 means that a peace officer has ordered the vehicle be repaired and presented to a designated inspection facility for inspection.

Attempts were made to locate the registered owner which only were successful Monday, August 10th.

The officer attended the residence in Surrey and was able to identify the 63-year-old male driver / registered owner. He was issued the following violation tickets:

Fail to Stop $138

Fail to Obey Police Direction $109

Drive W/O Due Care $368

Fail to Change Address $ 109

Fail to Comply with Inspection Order $598

Box 1 Notice & Order

Tickets total $1322 and the driver will also be charged $1555 in Driver Point Premiums.

READ ALSO: RCMP charge Langley man in connection with boat collision on Cultus Lake

RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy said the detachment will make every effort to locate drivers who fail to stop.

“It’s not worth running,” Largy said.

“The Mounties always get their man.”

LangleyRCMP

