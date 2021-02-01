Langley robber arrested after making off with carton of smokes

Langley Mounties made arrests in two recent crimes, including a convenience store holdup and an attempt to steal a catalytic converter off a truck.

Early on the morning of Monday, Feb. 1, a man walked into the 7-Eleven at 216th Street and Fraser Highway – not far from the Langley RCMP headquarters – and threatened staff with physical harm unless they turned over a carton of cigarettes.

He was seen running to a nearby motel, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the local RCMP.

Officers looked at surveillance footage at both the 7-Eleven and the hotel and quickly identified and arrested a suspect.

A 22-year-old man was taken into custody for robbery and was expected to appear in court on Monday morning.

In another incident on Saturday, Jan. 30, a witness called the police to report someone appeared to by trying to saw something off a parked truck in Langley City.

Officers arrived and found a man running from the truck. He was arrested for mischief, and it appears the catalytic converter was targeted. Catalytic converters are relatively valuable as scrap because they contain more rare metals.

The 31-year-old suspect, who is known to police, was released from custody and will be appearing in court in the near future, Largy said.

