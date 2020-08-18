Langley School District Foundation raises funds with ‘Choose Kindness’ campaign

$20 T-shirt helps support 650 local families with weekly grocery

Choose kindness.

That is the message the Langley School District Foundation is trying to spread in it’s latest campaign to raise funds to support 650 local families with weekly groceries.

The foundation is selling T-shirts with the messages “be kind” and “choose kindness” to compensate for the drip in fundraising revenue due to the pandemic.

Susan Cairns, executive director of the foundation, says the organization was forced to cancel three major events: Grand Prix Gala at Thunderbird Show Park, Annual Golf Tournament at Redwoods Golf Course and Christmas in July at Fox & Hound Pub in Walnut Grove.

“The three events usually raise more than $300,000 for the foundation in terms of cash, in-kind donations and publicity (and) awareness,” she said.

“The foundation has and is spending $32,500 per week since April 6 to ensure that all of our 650 struggling families are receiving gift cards in order to purchase groceries for their families,” she added. “The program has been ongoing throughout the summer and will continue as long as the coronavirus persists.”

With the sale of each $20 T-shirt the foundation hopes to promote ongoing kindness in the community while supporting local families.

“The initiative has struck a chord with hundreds of people,” said Cairns. “The response has been much more than what we could have imagined… It takes way less energy to be kind than to be angry and it’s much better for the mood and soul of a community. We are thrilled with the response and buy-in of our idea.”

When schools in Langley were in-session the foundation supported thousands of students in its district through its Food For Thought program, but when COVID-19 struck the organization was forced to find a new way to help.

“When in-class instruction was suspended, the foundation was very concerned about all the children who regularly receive, breakfasts, lunches, snacks and take-home backpacks filled with food,” Cairns explained. “After discussion with the schools and parents, the foundation determined that the most efficient and safest way to help families was to provide $50 gift cards every week.”

To support the Food For Thought program visit www.langleyschooldistrictfoundation.com/food-for-thought.html or to purchase a T-shirt visit www.langleyschooldistrictfoundation.com/events-.html.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiserLangley School District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Langley School District Foundation is selling kindness T-shirts in an effort to compensate for the dip in revenue experienced as a result of cancelling fundraising events this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dollars raised will help the foundation support 650 local families with weekly grocery gift cards. (Susan Cairn/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley School District Foundation is selling kindness T-shirts in an effort to compensate for the dip in revenue experienced as a result of cancelling fundraising events this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dollars raised will help the foundation support 650 local families with weekly grocery gift cards. (Susan Cairn/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
TRAFFIC: Debris blocking westbound lanes on Highway 1 in Langley
Next story
Trudeau set to move Freeland to Finance, prorogue Parliament for economic reset

Just Posted

TRAFFIC: Debris blocking westbound lanes on Highway 1 in Langley

Crews are on scene

Langley School District Foundation raises funds with ‘Choose Kindness’ campaign

$20 T-shirt helps support 650 local families with weekly grocery

Bikers hit Fraser Valley roads this coming Saturday with anti-bullying message

Riders will go from Langley, north along the Fraser River to Abbotsford and back through Aldergrove.

LETTER: Langley woman pleads with young people to think of the ‘greater good’

No one likes the COVID regulations, but please adhere to them to save our seniors and others

COVID locks out public from accused killers’ court hearings

Kia Ebrahimian and Brandon Teixeira were both before a judge Monday

B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

Exceptions will be made for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons

Trudeau set to move Freeland to Finance, prorogue Parliament for economic reset

Both Morneau and Trudeau are embroiled in ethical investigations involving a WE contract

O’Reilly scores 2, Blues beat Canucks 3-1 to tie NHL playoff series

Vancouver looks to rebound in Game 5 on Wednesday

Province announces $2M in arts and culture funding under BC Arts Council

The program will go toward renovating arts and cultural spaces in BC and to buy special equipment

Hope B.C.’s new Rambo chainsaw carving is Sly-approved

Sylvester Stallone, the star behind John J. Rambo, “very proud” of newly installed red cedar work

Morneau stepping down as federal finance minister

Resignation comes as We Charity controversy continues in Ottawa

Point Roberts man reconnects Canadians with yachts moored in U.S.

Businessman with dual citizenship has found a unique way to stay afloat during COVID-19

VIDEO: Cyclists cross under train in Revelstoke

The incident was caught on the railway museum’s live train camera

B.C. records 236 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

100 positive tests Friday, two new long-term care outbreaks

Most Read