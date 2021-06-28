Langley schools to open tomorrow, district announces

With temperatures expected to be cooler on Tuesday, June 29, all Langley School District sites will be open to students and staff on that day, the district announced.

Schools were closed Monday due to the heat wave.

For all schools that have students in session, schools will be open and following their original start-time schedules. The end-time will be exactly two hours after the start-time and students will be indoor for the duration. Administrators will be monitoring conditions and will adapt and communicate changes if required. The district said it was “confident our sites will be in a condition that is manageable for students and staff to complete several year-end activities in a healthy and safe way.”

Year-end activities list:

Desks are cleaned out and personal items are taken home; library books and borrowed supplies are brought back to the school; virtual assemblies and farewell ceremonies may take place; school and class awards may be distributed to students; and teachers, staff, and students can say their goodbyes.

The District said it recognizes some families may want to keep their child home from school. As a reminder, the decision to send a child to school is up to parents/guardians. If you choose to keep your child at home, please report an absence to the school as usual.

Schools will be planning an alternative opportunity for families to retrieve their child’s personal items. Schools will be open on Monday to Wednesday of next week with limited time available for families to pick-up items. Administrators will share specific site information in the coming days. Some schools will be in summer session and COVID-19 protocols remain in place.