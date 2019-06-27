(File photo).

Langley school to warn students after vape juice playground incident

Five students at R.C. Garnett Elementary were checked out by doctors after handling the liquid

Students will receive talks about the dangers of picking up unknown objects after five R.C. Garnett Demonstration School students in Langley were taken to hospital last week after handling a bottle of vape fluid.

A letter to parents from R.C. Garnett Principal Adam Woelders gave some more details on the incident.

The five students involved were handling a bottle of vaping fluid they found on the grass near the school’s softball diamond, Woelders wrote to parents, and they came into contact with the contents of the bottle.

Staff followed procedures, which meant a call to B.C. Poison Control. It was Poison Control that advised calling an ambulance, and the students were checked out at hospital and released. Their parents were also called immediately, Woelders said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, staff assisted in washing any students who were in the area of the incident,” Woelders wrote.

“Families are reminded that any material of this sort should not be picked up and should be reported to school staff or administration for disposal,” wrote Woelders. “School staff will be discussing the dangers of picking up unknown objects with students. The District encourages families to continue these conversations at home.”

Vaping liquid usually contains nicotine, and often flavouring.

