Langley schools closed because of heat wave

Langley school district offices will be closed Monday along with all public schools in response to the heat wave. (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley schools will close Monday due to the heat wave, the school district announced Sunday, June 27.

“With the extreme weather conditions during this heat wave, out of an abundance of caution all Langley School District sites will be closed to students and staff on Monday, June 28, 2021,” the notice read.

School Closures: With extreme weather conditions during this heat wave, out of an abundance of caution all LangleySchoolDistrict sites will be closed to students/staff on Mon. June 28. Please check email, school, or District website for updates on Monday: https://t.co/Y5s0szR1LL pic.twitter.com/xDjb2Begfy — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) June 27, 2021

“This closure is based on considerations including building site specifications such as layout and access to air conditioning at our sites. The District recognizes the impact and stress this district-wide closure will have on our families. The health and safety of our students, staff, and school community is our priority.”

Parents are asked to continue to check their school or District website for updates on Monday with respect to school status on Tuesday.

As well, the School Board Office will also be closed to students, staff, and the general public.

To help families further, the district linked to BC Centre for Disease Control information regarding warm weather safety in a time of COVID-19 here.

