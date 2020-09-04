Langley Secondary revamp done in time for Thursday opening

A $25.8 million seismic upgrade and renovations to LSS wraps in time for class

Hundreds of students in Langley are returning to a modern and safer school, as the Langley Secondary school seismic upgrade and partial replacement project is complete.

Minister of Education Rob Fleming made the announcement late Friday, ahead of the Labour Day long weekend and ahead of kids heading back to class next Thursday.

“B.C. families deserve to know their children will be protected if an earthquake should occur,” Fleming said.

“Our government is accelerating investments in seismic safety, so more students can learn in safer schools. We’re working together with districts across the province to ensure every student can learn in a seismically safe school as soon as possible.”

The Ministry of Education contributed $25.8 million to the Langley Secondary project, and the Langley school district added $426,000.

The project included seismic upgrades and a partial replacement to the school, creating 800 safe seats for students in Grades 9 to 12.

“We are pleased to have the project completed,” said Megan Dykeman, board chair for the local school district.

“As a board, we continue to advocate for seismically safe schools. We know these upgrades will help facilitate a safe and inspiring learning environment for our students.”

In addition to new safety and learning upgrades, Langley Secondary has a new look.

Construction has also removed hazardous materials, upgraded fire-suppression systems, and improved accessibility.

Additionally, the partial replacement has linked previously separated sections into a unified whole, Dykeman explained.

Langley families strongly support the continued use of the school.

The school district led extensive community consultation on the seismic upgrades and partial replacement. Because it receives students from six elementary schools, Langley Secondary plays a central role in the community.

“Parents want to be able to send their child to school and know the building is safe,” said Michael Hylands, president, Langley Secondary’s parent advisory committee.

“Starting the school year in an enhanced learning space enables our students to focus on their work without worrying about the building they are in. I know our students and parent community are looking forward to continuing to work with the district and Province on improvements for our school,” he said.

Investments in student safety are part of the province’s work to accelerate the seismic mitigation program, ensuring every B.C. student can attend a seismically safe school as soon as possible.

