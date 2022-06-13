Langley sees 15 drug deaths in first four months of 2022

A person receives a tested supply of cocaine after gathering to remember those who died from a suspected illicit drug overdose, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Between January and April, 15 people in Langley died of the toxic drug supply as the overdose crisis continued across B.C.

There have been 722 deaths province-wide so far this year, and 161 of those deaths were in April, the most recent month for which the BC Coroner’s Service has released data.

That’s a decrease from the 210 people who died in January, 186 in February, 165 in March, and 161 in April.

However, the numbers are still well above the overdose and toxic drug fatalities seen before the crisis began several years ago.

For example, in Langley it was rare to see more than 10 deaths a year from street drugs before 2015. This year, there have been 15 deaths in the first third of the year.

The report also showed the the level of benzodiazepines found in the street drug supply continue to be detected at increasing rates.

Benzodiazepines aren’t responsive to naloxone, which is used to save the lives of people overdosing on opioids like heroin and fentanyl.

The province’s chief coroner Lisa Lapointe stressed the volatility of the drug market and the need for a safer, regulated supply in a June 9 press release.

“Anyone using illicit substances, whether they are regular or occasional drug users and whether they know their dealer or not, is currently at risk from the unpredictable, unregulated supply,” she said.

Last month, Health Canada announced it would decriminalize the personal possession of up to 2.5 grams of illicit drugs in B.C., starting on Jan. 31, 2023.

Lapointe said the amount was unrealistically low for many people at risk of overdosing.

Since 2012, 11,262 people have died to toxic drug overdoses.

