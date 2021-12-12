Langley sees slow uptake of COVID vaccine for kids

After the first week, four per cent of Langley kids five to 11 had been vaccinated

Langley and the Lower Mainland continued to see a general decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last week, according to the BCCDC. (BCCDC)

Langley’s overall COVID situation continued to improve, but the community lags on the number of children aged 5 to 11 vaccinated so far, according to weekly BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) statistics.

Local vaccinations for those aged five to 11 were among the lowest in the Fraser Health Region.

Just four per cent of Langley children had been vaccinated during the first week in which kids could get the Pfizer dose approved for kids.

Langley was tied with Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows, and the Surrey and White Rock area for the low uptake.

By contrast, seven per cent of Abbotsford eligible Abbotsford children aged five to 11 have received their first shot, nine per cent of kids in Mission have received the jab, and in Chilliwack, 12 per cent have.

Overall, Langley’s COVID numbers kept dropping, down to 63 cases, from 74 last week.

Most of Langley’s neighbours also saw a decline, including Abbotsford, Surrey, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, and Mission.

Across Langley’s neighbourhoods, South Langley Township had the highest case rate in the last week.

The case rate is the number of daily cases per 100,000 residents.

In South Langley, the case rate was 10, in Brookswood/Murrayville it was seven, and in Aldergrove/Otter it was six.

Langley City had a case rate of five, North Langley Township and Walnut Grove/Fort Langley had case rates of four, and Willoughby had a case rate of three.

The average case rate across Langley was five in the week from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, down from a rate of six the week before.

Langley’s case rates were broadly similar to most of its neighbours, reflecting a broader decline in the number of COVID cases in the Lower Mainland and across B.C. in recent weeks.

Provincially, pockets of the North Coast, the Peace River region, and the Interior were still seeing high levels of transmission, but other regions had seen significant drops, and a few areas of B.C. saw no recorded cases of COVID at all in the last week.

Langley’s vaccination rate ticked up slightly. As of Dec. 7, 90 per cent of those over 12 have received their first shot. This still leaves Langley in the middle of the pack within Fraser Health, where the low for first shots is 79 per cent in Hope, and the high is 95 per cent in North Surrey, Delta, and Burnaby.

