(Langley Advance files)

Langley shelter still turning away homeless on cold nights

Up to seven people have been turned away during bad weather.

Homeless people have continued to be turned away from the only major shelter in the Langleys during cold weather, due to overcrowding.

In early December, the Langley Advance reported that the Salvation Army’s Gateway of Hope has had to turn away some people seeking shelter.

At the time, one to three people had been turned away on a few nights.

During the snowy weather and icy rain in late December, the issues have continued and seven people were turned away on one night, according to Tiffany Sawatzky, the residential services manager at the Gateway of Hope.

“There’s been a few nights where we’ve had turnaways,” Sawatzky said Wednesday.

BC Housing has funded some of the extra mats that allowed an increase in the number of people using the Gateway of Hope shelter starting in 2016.

Normally, there are 62 spaces open in the shelter, with an additional 15 during an Extreme Weather Response event.

Sawatzky said that the barrier to adding even more people is less about space, and more about staff resources.

Those who are turned away are given bus tickets, when available, to help them get to other shelters.

Before the Gateway of Hope was built, similar emergency weather shelter programs were run out of local churches.

However, those programs were run when the number of homeless people in Langley was much smaller. The 2017 homeless count found more than 200 people living on the street or sleeping in the shelter in Langley.

• More to come

• Read More: Cold nights mean homeless turned away from Langley shelter

Previous story
Langley youth shelter won’t open this month
Next story
B.C. man sentenced to 15 years for shotgun killing in Edmonton

Just Posted

Langley youth shelter won’t open this month

Luckily, there is less need for beds in last six months, said Encompass Support Services

Langley farm under SPCA investigation

The animal protection group has already met with the farm’s owners.

Langley shelter still turning away homeless on cold nights

Up to seven people have been turned away during bad weather.

UPDATE: Power back on in Aldergrove after being pummeled by ice storms

Downed power lines forced two-day highway closure, residents left in the dark

Sole Girls empowerment program expands to Langley

Nine-week sessions offered to girls ages 8-12 to build self-esteem and confidence

Business is good for Langley alpaca farm

It all started with five acres and a brief conversation

Upcoming events and activities in Aldergrove and area

Old Time Dances - at 1-4 p.m. with live bands on the… Continue reading

Aldergrove Kodiaks fall to Wolf Pack

Kodiak Tyler Cannon scored the team’s sole goal in a 3-1 loss.

Staged layoffs at Mount Polley in 2018 will impact 78 jobs

Mount Polley Mine is beginning staged lay-offs to pay for projects it must complete because of the 2014 breach.

BREAKING: Father charged in Victoria Christmas Day killings

Andrew Robert Douglas Berry, 43, charged with two counts of second degree murder.

B.C. man sentenced to 15 years for shotgun killing in Edmonton

Shane Terry Tym of Chilliwack convicted of manslaughter in 2014 incident during a drug deal

Michelle Obama to speak in Vancouver

Former First Lady to give keynote address at Greater Vancouver Board of Trade event Feb. 15

Artist compares TTC censorship on installation to North Korea

The Toronto Transit Commission hits the red light on a subway art installation that has been in the works since 2009

Driver left to pay insurance deductible after snow smashes windshield

Michel Dionne was driving along Hwy. 1 when snow fell off the car in front of him

Most Read