CDC photo

Langley Shoppers Drug Mart and two schools record COVID-19 exposure events

Fraser Health asks parents to continue to send children to school

A Langley Shoppers Drug Mart and two schools have recorded new COVID-19 exposure events.

Langley School District sent a letter to families of H.D. Stafford Middle on Monday, Feb. 22 and Langley Secondary on Sunday, Feb 21, to inform them a member of each school community has tested positive for COVID-19.

READ MORE: COVID variants at 7 B.C. schools as weekend sees 1,428 new infections, 8 deaths

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” the district said. “Fraser Health Authority follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.”

An infected individual was at H.D. Stafford on Feb. 17 and at Langley Secondary on Feb. 17, according to Fraser Health.

“This is a general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” the health authority said.

“The person involved has been isolated; as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

READ MORE: LETTER: Teachers’ union head encourages parents to opt out of FSA tests

Parents are asked to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday there are 13 Langley schools on Fraser Health’s COVID-19 school exposure list.

For more information visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

Meanwhile, Loblaw reported on Tuesday two staff at a Shoppers Drug Mart has tested positive for coronavirus.

The last day the individuals worked at the 4030 200th St. location was Feb. 9 and 18, according to the company.

Fraser Health has not listed the business as a site of public exposure.

For more resources on preventing COVID-19 visit www.fraserhealth.ca/health-topics-a-to-z/coronavirus/preventing-covid-19.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangleyLangley School District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dog missing for 17 days through cold snap reunited with owner in northern B.C.

Just Posted

CDC photo
Langley Shoppers Drug Mart and two schools record COVID-19 exposure events

Fraser Health asks parents to continue to send children to school

Langley RCMP are looking for info on a man found injured by the side of 200th Street Monday morning. (Langley Advance Times files)
Injured man found by side of Langley road Monday

Police don’t know what or who hurt him

Langley City Council has approved a 4.68 per cent tax increase (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley City council gives final approval to financial plan

Will mean an average 4.68 per cent property tax increase

After Cheryl Jean-Paul, head coach of women’s basketball at Trinity Western University (TWU) spoke on athletics, race and diversity at the Oct. 23, 2020, Spartan Sports Leadership Superconference, students formed the Diversity and Anti-Racism Council (D.A.R.C.) (TWU/special to Langley Advance Times)
Diversity and Anti-Racism Council established at Langley’s Trinity Western University

‘A safe space’ for Black, Indigenous and Persons of Colour

Some examples of spray-painted graffiti found by Fort Langley resident Bryan Miller, who is scheduled to appear before Langley Township council on March 8 to argue for a bylaw that would restrict spray paint sales to minors (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Age limit for spraypaint sales would reduce graffiti, Fort Langley petition organizer says

Bryan Miller proposes bylaw similar to other cities in Canada and the U.S. to ban sales to minors

Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after a news conference at the legislature in Victoria on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 559 new cases of COVID-19, one death

4,677 cases of the virus remain active in the province; 238 people are in hospital

Wade Dyck with Luna, a dog who went missing near the Chasm for 17 days following a rollover on Feb. 5. (Photo submitted).
Dog missing for 17 days through cold snap reunited with owner in northern B.C.

Family ecstatic to have the Pyrenees-Shepherd cross back home.

Ancestral human remains were found at a Saanich construction site Feb. 22. (Black Press Media file photo)
Ancestral human remains discovered at B.C. construction site; death likely suspicious

Remains show cause of death likely not natural

Quesnel RCMP confirmed they are investigating a residential break-in at a home on the Barkerville Highway. (File image)
Thieves make off with $300K in Cariboo miner’s retirement gold

Tim Klemen is offering a reward for the return of his gold

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire. Image: The Canadian Press
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell makes third attempt at bail on sex charges

Maxwell claims she will renounce her U.K. and French citizenships if freed

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Feds agree people with mental illness should have access to MAID — in 2 years

This is one of a number of changes to Bill C-7 proposed by the government

. (Photo courtesy of Shane Chartrand)
Grants aim to replenish threatened Indigenous food systems in B.C.

The grants range from $100 to $10,000 and cover activities such as creating food or medicine gardens,

FILE - Tiger Woods looks on during the trophy ceremony on the practice green after the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Woods was injured Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County and had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.(AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
Tiger Woods seriously injured in California car crash

Cause of the wreck on a two-lane road curving through upscale LA suburb was not clear

Most Read