Langley sports store and grocery have COVID-19 cases

Here’s the latest COVID-19 cases at Langley retailers, including a sporting goods store and a grocer.

Loblaws has announced an exposure at Langley’s Real Canadian Superstore. The staff member tested positive and last worked at the store on Nov. 6.

There was also a COVID-19 closure of the Langley Sport Chek in the Willowbrook Shopping Centre on Nov. 11.

After a store cleaning that day, the store was open again on Nov. 12