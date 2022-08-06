VIDEO: Langley street closed due to serious crash

The intersection of 196th Street and 32nd Avenue in Langley was closed off Saturday (Aug. 6) following a serious crash. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) The intersection of 196th Street and 32nd Avenue in Langley was closed off Saturday (Aug. 6) following a serious crash. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
The intersection of 196th Street and 32nd Avenue in Langley was closed off Saturday (Aug. 6) following a serious crash. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) The intersection of 196th Street and 32nd Avenue in Langley was closed off Saturday (Aug. 6) following a serious crash. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
The intersection of 196th Street and 32nd Avenue in Langley was closed off Saturday (Aug. 6) following a serious crash. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) The intersection of 196th Street and 32nd Avenue in Langley was closed off Saturday (Aug. 6) following a serious crash. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
The intersection of 196th Street and 32nd Avenue in Langley was closed off Saturday (Aug. 6) following a serious crash. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) The intersection of 196th Street and 32nd Avenue in Langley was closed off Saturday (Aug. 6) following a serious crash. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
The intersection of 196th Street and 32nd Avenue in Langley was closed off Saturday (Aug. 6) following a serious crash. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) The intersection of 196th Street and 32nd Avenue in Langley was closed off Saturday (Aug. 6) following a serious crash. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
The intersection of 196th Street and 32nd Avenue in Langley was closed off Saturday (Aug. 6) following a serious crash. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) The intersection of 196th Street and 32nd Avenue in Langley was closed off Saturday (Aug. 6) following a serious crash. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)

The intersection of 196th Street and 32nd Avenue in Langley was closed off Saturday (Aug. 6) following a serious crash.

According to a Langley Advance Times freelancer, the crash involved a working truck pulling a trailer, a VW car and a Hyundai SUV.

There were unconfirmed reports two people died in one of the vehicles.

Langley RCMP along with the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) were on scene investigating the collision.

It happened around 5 p.m.

An online post by police said the area would be closed off for several hours.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyTraffic

Previous story
Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek claims she has been subject to bullying and harassment by other council members

Just Posted

The intersection of 196th Street and 32nd Avenue in Langley was closed off Saturday (Aug. 6) following a serious crash. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley street closed due to serious crash

Hosted by the four Rotary Clubs in Langley, the third annual RibFest is expected to attract more than 35,000 people this year. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley RibFest to be close to 100% sustainable this year

Shannon Todd-Booth, seen here at the Saturday (Aug. 6) butterfly release at Krause Berry Farm, has been named the new executive director of the Langley Hospice Society. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Langley Hospice Society names Shannon Todd Booth as executive director

Langley City mayor Val van den Broek has made allegations of bullying and harassment against unnamed councillors, saying she has endured “name calling, intimidation, personal attacks and facial mocking and mimicking during council meetings, events and community meetings, by other Langley City council members.”(file)
Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek claims she has been subject to bullying and harassment by other council members