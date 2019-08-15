Langley thieves make off with cologne, lotto tickets

The suspect in a cell phone theft.

Langley Mounties have released surveillance photos of another collection of suspects in local crimes, including the theft of phones, clothes, and high-priced cologne.

This week’s thefts include:

• A man who stole cologne and a speaker from the Murrayville Shopper’s Drug Mart on July 30, before he was seen getting into a blue Mazda. The stolen items were worth about $500.

• A man who allegedly took $3,000 worth of cell phones from a Telus Store in the 19700 block of Fraser Highway on Aug. 9. The suspect is Caucasian, in his 20s, and wore a Blue Jays ballcap, a white T-shirt, and black shorts. He was seen leaving on a black bicycle.

• A man who allegedly stole alcohol from the Walnut Grove BC Liquor Store outlet on Aug. 9. The suspect is Caucasian, 6’1” to 6’2” with a slim build. He was wearing a green Puma shirt, light blue jeans, and black and white Nike runners.

• A man allegedly made off with lottery tickets from the Langley City 7-Eleven on Aug. 18. The suspect is Caucasian, in his mid-30s, and was wearing a blue sport jacket.

• A man allegedly took $300 worth of clothing from the Willowbr00k-area Mark’s Work Wearhouse on Aug. 13.

Anyone who has a tip for investigators can call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or leave information anonymously with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or via www.solvecrime.ca.

 

