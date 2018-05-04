Langley Township calls for public input on new Social Sustainability Strategy

Strategy explores issues like housing, health and wellness, arts and culture, and learning

According to the Township of Langley, its Social Sustainability Strategy ‘will provide the groundwork for the Township’s actions on social issues over the next decade.’ Township of Langley website image

The Township of Langley is laying out the blueprint for creating a thriving community over the next 10 years.

The Township’s Social Sustainability Strategy will be the municipality’s first comprehensive plan for community well-being, said Patrick Ward, the municipality’s strategic/social planner.

“Exploring issues like housing, health and wellness, arts and culture, and learning, this strategy will provide the groundwork for the Township’s actions on social issues over the next decade,” Ward added.

The Township is seeking public input through three workshops coming up in late May and early June.

“Register for a two-hour workshop to contribute your ideas of how we can create a community in which everyone can thrive,” the Township said.

The workshops are being held at:

• Willoughby — Shepherd of the Valley Church, 20097 72 Ave.; Monday, May 28, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

• Brookswood-Fernridge — George Preston Recreation Centre, 20699 42 Ave.; Monday, June 4, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

• Aldergrove – Aldergrove Athletic Park Rotary Field House, 27 Avenue and 268 Street; Wednesday, June 6, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To register, email socialplanning@tol.ca with your name and preferred date and time, and the Township will send more details. To ensure each participant has time to speak and fully participate in the workshop, spaces will be limited and only those registered will be able to attend.

Online Survey

Complete the online survey at tol.ca/socialstrategy before June 10 for a chance to win a one-month recreation pass (three prizes available).

Pop-ups

Drop by a pop-up booth in your community to learn more about the Social Sustainability Strategy and tell the Township what a thriving Langley means to you. Check out the Township Facebook page for a weekly list of our pop-up locations.