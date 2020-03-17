Langley Township hall. (file)

Langley Township closes daycares, spring break camps

Announces expansion of shutdown online

Langley Township has expanded the scope of a COVID-19 shutdown to include all spring break day camps for kids and childcare services, effective the end of the day, today, Tuesday, March 17.

“We will communicate with attendees directly regarding future event dates, refunds, and other specific details. Registration for programs, events, and activities is suspended until further notice,” said the online statement posted to the Township website Tuesday afternoon.

That came one day after the Township announced all recreation centres, arenas, pools, and the Langley Centennial Museum would be closed to curb the spread of COVID-19, but spring break day camps and childcare services would continue “until further notice.”

As well, the statement added, all park facility bookings and park permits have been “cancelled until further notice,” with all Township Parks and Trails remaining open.

As of Monday, all building inspections on occupied buildings were put on pause “for the next few weeks” including “single-family dwellings, secondary suite inspections, business licence inspections and publicly occupied buildings.”

Events where more than 50 people, the limit set by provincial health authorities, were expected, were also postponed in the Township, including the 216 Street Corridor Study Open House on Tuesday March 31st and the Volunteer Appreciation event set for Thursday April 2nd.

Langley City announced similar shutdowns, but, as of Tuesday afternoon, spring break camps and day care were continuing because they were all under the 50-person gathering limit imposed by provincial authorities.


