Eric Woodward will be the NDP candidate in Langley East, the party announced Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

ELECTION: Langley Township councillor Eric Woodward will run for the BC NDP in Langley East

Will challenge another current Township councillor for the job

Township of Langley Councillor Eric Woodward will run for the NDP in Langley East.

On Saturday, Woodward was acclaimed as the BC NDP candidate.

“There may be some in Langley who may be a bit shocked to learn that I have chosen to put my name forward with John Horgan and the BC NDP,” Woodward said.

“But it is clear to me who would be the best leader for BC during these times. When you look at the issues, whether it’s health care, education or affordable housing, or putting people before politics, our values align.”

Woodward said this election is about who British Columbians trust to look out for them as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and that the choice is clear: it’s John Horgan. He also added that he wants to be a part of the Horgan team and be a strong, competent voice for Langley in Victoria, which he believes is needed now more than ever to solve many issues faced by Langley residents.

His campaign bio notes that growing up in Langley, Woodward was part of the emerging internet industry at a young age, forming and selling several successful companies.

From 2005 to 2015, Woodward acquired and renovated the facades of several buildings in Fort Langley and completed the LEED Gold Coulter Berry Building in 2016.

Before being elected to council in 2018, he served as the President of the Fort Langley Business Improvement Association, and was a Director of the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation.

“Langley is my home, and I care deeply about its future,” Woodward added. “I know I can be a strong voice for Langley East in a John Horgan government, working for everyone and advocating for all of Langley — not just people at the top.”

Woodward will be running against another Township councillor, Margaret Kunst, who is running for the Liberals, and Green hopeful Cheryl Wiens.

More to come.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC politicsBC Votes 2020Langley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
ELECTION: Wiens named Green candidate for Langley East

Just Posted

ELECTION: Langley Township councillor Eric Woodward will run for the BC NDP in Langley East

Will challenge another current Township councillor for the job

ELECTION: Wiens named Green candidate for Langley East

Said party offers “hopeful” alternative to NDP and Liberals

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3

World Farm Animals Day, Drink Beer Day and Virus Appreciation Day are all coming up this week

OUR VIEW: Election could well backfire on Horgan

Are voters angry enough to cast NDP out, after sending us to the polls in the middle of a pandemic?

Langley Field Naturalists offer free zoom presentations

Group, focused on conservation and education, meet on the third Thursday of each month

B.C. records 98 more COVID-19 cases, most in Lower Mainland

One new senior home outbreak, Surrey Memorial outbreak over

‘I could hear him huffing and see the whites of his eyes,’ says Okanagan woman about her bear encounter

Bear charges at woman mountain biking on Conkle Mountain

PHOTOS: 2nd calf in a month confirmed among Southern Resident killer whale pod

Center for Whale Research said they will eagerly await to observe the calf to evaluate its health

97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized from farm in Princeton

RCMP assisted as BC SPCA executed search warrant

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Father hopes journey to aviation-safety program inspires hope

Former South Surrey resident Greg Sewell hasn’t given up on quest to mandate older-plane retrofits

$250K reward offered as investigation continues into Sea to Sky Gondola vandalism

Police also asking for specific footage of Sea to Sky highway around time of incident

Trudeau ‘disappointed’ by RCMP treatment of Sikh officers over mask issue

World Sikh Organization of Canada said taking Sikh officers off the front lines constitutes discrimination

Most Read