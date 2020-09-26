ELECTION: Langley Township councillor Eric Woodward will run for the BC NDP in Langley East

Will challenge another current Township councillor for the job

Eric Woodward will be the NDP candidate in Langley East, the party announced Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Township of Langley Councillor Eric Woodward will run for the NDP in Langley East.

On Saturday, Woodward was acclaimed as the BC NDP candidate.

“There may be some in Langley who may be a bit shocked to learn that I have chosen to put my name forward with John Horgan and the BC NDP,” Woodward said.

“But it is clear to me who would be the best leader for BC during these times. When you look at the issues, whether it’s health care, education or affordable housing, or putting people before politics, our values align.”

Woodward said this election is about who British Columbians trust to look out for them as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and that the choice is clear: it’s John Horgan. He also added that he wants to be a part of the Horgan team and be a strong, competent voice for Langley in Victoria, which he believes is needed now more than ever to solve many issues faced by Langley residents.

His campaign bio notes that growing up in Langley, Woodward was part of the emerging internet industry at a young age, forming and selling several successful companies.

From 2005 to 2015, Woodward acquired and renovated the facades of several buildings in Fort Langley and completed the LEED Gold Coulter Berry Building in 2016.

Before being elected to council in 2018, he served as the President of the Fort Langley Business Improvement Association, and was a Director of the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation.

“Langley is my home, and I care deeply about its future,” Woodward added. “I know I can be a strong voice for Langley East in a John Horgan government, working for everyone and advocating for all of Langley — not just people at the top.”

Woodward will be running against another Township councillor, Margaret Kunst, who is running for the Liberals, and Green hopeful Cheryl Wiens.

