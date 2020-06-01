Signs warn visitors to Derby Reach Regional Park in Langley about the rising water levels. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Township prepares for high water

The Fraser River is cresting soon and levels are relatively high

Water levels in the Fraser River through Langley are high following the usual spring snowmelt and heavy rainfall in parts of B.C. over the weekend.

On Sunday, the water levels peaked in the morning at more than 5.2 metres, before falling again on Monday to below 5.1 metres, but the water could rise again based on projected weather conditions.

According to Roeland Zwaag, the Township’s director of public works, the next step if water does keep rising is to send out alert letters to people living in potential flood zones.

“The next threshold happens at 5.5 metres,” Zwaag said.

Langley Township is asking people who live along the the river in low-lying areas to have a plan in place if they need to leave because water levels rise further.

Advice includes making a plan to stay with family or friends, have an emergency kit packed with clothes, medication, and other necessities, and ensure a meeting place if families are not together when an evacuation order comes.

The Township has also stocked up on sandbags and is doing weekly patrols to check the stability of the dikes along the river. If the water level rises, those patrols become daily.

High water has impacted Langley several times in recent years, most recently in 2018, when the level at the Mission gauge reached 6.0 metres and low-lying areas, particularly outside the dikes near Fort Langley and in Glen Valley, were underwater. Volunteers sandbagged vulnerable homes and buildings on the local Kwantlen and Katzie First Nation reserves.

If water rises above 5.5 metres and reaches closer to 6.0 metres, it can flood low-lying fields, cut off foot paths in parks along the river, and even cause road closures along places such as Allard Crescent, 208th Street, and River Road.

BC FloodfloodingLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two more COVID-19 cases reported by Langley Lodge

Just Posted

Two more COVID-19 cases reported by Langley Lodge

One resident, one staffer have tested positive for the coronavirus

Car failing to yield at new stop sign causes three-car crash and flaming aftermath

A Monday afternoon multiple-car collision saw no serious injuries reported to police

Langley Township prepares for high water

The Fraser River is cresting soon and levels are relatively high

Langley firefighters celebrate 300 birthdays during month-long program

Birthday party rescue program ended May 31

Cat rescued from 100-foot tree near Fort Langley

Curtis had scrambled to the top and had been stuck there for days

VIDEO: A Vancouver Island black bear takes weekend nap in eagle tree

Videos captured by Terry Eissfeldt shows the bear arriving Saturday night and sleeping in on Sunday

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days

One senior has died in long-term care over past 48 hours

George Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure: family autopsy

Death sparked a wave of protests across the U.S. and abroad

Suspect sought in alleged assault, hate crime on Metro Vancouver bus: transit police

The woman then allegedly punched the teenager in the head multiple times

COVID-19: B.C. commercial landlords can’t evict if they decline rent assistance

Emergency order ‘incentive’ for federal program, Carole James says

Investigators probe death of CN employee at Surrey rail yard

Transportation Safety Board is investigating an ‘occurrence that took place during switching operations’

Abbotsford International Airshow opening 50-year-old time capsule

Bronze time capsule was put together to commemorate AIA as Canada’s National Airshow

Trans Mountain starts B.C. leg of pipeline twinning project

Mostly finished in Alberta, Burnaby terminal expanding

Most Read