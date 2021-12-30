A series of new Remembrance Day banners have been hung in Fort Langley, with organizers hoping to expand the program in the years to come. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Township seeks groups to create neighbourhood banners

The program

Langley Township is looking for local non-profits who want to put up banners celebrating their neighbourhood’s special character.

The community banner program creates the vertical banners that hang from lamp posts around neighbourhood centers.

The banners are to be about the community’s character, or to mark celebrations or special events. In the past, special banners have gone up in Aldergrove to mark the annual Langley Good Times Cruise-In car show.

Another more recent example are the Remembrance Day banners put up in Fort Langley by the Fort Langley Community Association this past November.

READ MORE: Village adds visual reminder of fallen soldiers

The banner program offers grants to any qualifying non-profits that succeed in applying, with the community group responsible for designing, fabricating, installing, and maintaining the banners.

To take part, groups must have proof of their non-profit society status, and a majority of the organization members and volunteers must be residents of the Township of Langley. The directors of the society should be residents of the community they represent.

The group should also be financial stable and have a track record of community activities.

The application form and more info about the process can be found on the township’s website at tol.ca.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 15, 2022.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Township

Previous story
Friends and family begin fundraiser for missing Kevin ‘Bear’ Henry last seen near Fairy Creek

Just Posted

A staff member at Chartwell Crescent Gardens Retirement Community has tested positive for COVID-19. (Google streetview image)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at several long-term care facilities in Surrey, Langley

Street banners promoting the Langley Good Times Cruise-In in Aldergrove, installed several years ago. The Township is calling for community groups to oversee similar banner programs. (Black Press Media files)
Langley Township seeks groups to create neighbourhood banners

The Royals host the Vancouver Giants at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Arena in Victoria on Wednesday, Dec. 29, taking them down 3-0. (Kevin Light/Special to Black Press Media)
Victoria blanks Vancouver Giants on strength of goalie’s 50 save shutout

Nehal Saleh, and her family, young Zach and Aden and dad James Boone were accompanied by grandmother Lela Rachi (back left) at the 2020 bird count. (Langley Advance Times files)
Bird count aimed at getting Langley kids to participate