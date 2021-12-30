Langley Township seeks groups to create neighbourhood banners

Langley Township is looking for local non-profits who want to put up banners celebrating their neighbourhood’s special character.

The community banner program creates the vertical banners that hang from lamp posts around neighbourhood centers.

The banners are to be about the community’s character, or to mark celebrations or special events. In the past, special banners have gone up in Aldergrove to mark the annual Langley Good Times Cruise-In car show.

Another more recent example are the Remembrance Day banners put up in Fort Langley by the Fort Langley Community Association this past November.

The banner program offers grants to any qualifying non-profits that succeed in applying, with the community group responsible for designing, fabricating, installing, and maintaining the banners.

To take part, groups must have proof of their non-profit society status, and a majority of the organization members and volunteers must be residents of the Township of Langley. The directors of the society should be residents of the community they represent.

The group should also be financial stable and have a track record of community activities.

The application form and more info about the process can be found on the township’s website at tol.ca.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 15, 2022.

