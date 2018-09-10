Langley trustee candidate contested Dragon’s Den

Brent Larsen is a local business owner now running for office.

A Langley business owner who appeared on CBC’s Dragon’s Den is running for a spot as a Langley school trustee.

Brent Larsen, a Murrayville resident, said is passionate about trades in local schools.

“Part of my vision is introducing children to these trades, and hopefully find new passions and skills they didn’t even know they had,” Larsen wrote in a press release announcing his candidacy.”

He suggested exposing students to wood and metalworking, electronics, and robotics as early as Grade 3.

To deal with overcrowding issues in some Langley schools, Larsen would like to see schools built higher on the same amount of land.

Larsen appeared on Dragon’s Den in 2011, and several hosts bid on his flax seed business, Omega Crunch.