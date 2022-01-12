Trinity Western University’s campus. (Langley Advance Times files)

Trinity Western University’s campus. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley university classes mostly virtual due to Omicron

Hands-on labs are still being held in person at TWU, KPU

Neither of Langley’s two university campuses returned to classes as normal after Christmas, as the latest wave of COVID-19 infections sent many students back to virtual learning for a time.

At Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s campuses, including those in Langley and Cloverdale, a phased return to campus was initiated, with the start delayed to Monday, Jan. 10 instead of Jan. 3.

From Jan. 10 to 23, classes were to be online, with the exception of hands-on courses, such as those in labs, studios, and shops.

From Jan. 24, KPU plans to return to its original schedules, which was planned to have 70 per cent of courses in person and blended, with the remaining 30 per cent taught remotely.

However, the university noted that the date of the return will “depend on the emerging data and provincial health guidance.”

Trinity Western University made a similar decision, moving most lecture-style classes online until at least Jan. 23.

Classes that require clinical work, labs, and other hands-on factors are continuing in person.

The TWU campus is open, and the dormitories re-opened for students on Jan. 4. Orientation activities for the new term took place over Zoom.

Both TWU and KPU have measures in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including indoor masking and the reduction or elimination of many gatherings, especially indoors.

READ ALSO: Trudeau says Canada will have enough COVID-19 vaccines as U.S. issues travel advisory

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

COVID-19Kwantlen Polytechnic UniversityLangleyTrinity Western University

Previous story
Two B.C. schools move to ‘functional closure’ after holiday break, says ministry
Next story
Man charged in connection to vandalism of Komagata Maru memorial in Vancouver

Just Posted

Trinity Western University’s campus. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley university classes mostly virtual due to Omicron

Zosia Ettenberg of Pos-Abilities said poor snow and ice removal can trap wheelchair users in their homes during bad weather. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Heavy snow can trap Langley wheelchair users at home

Tessa Schnare greeted visitors with a boot for cash contributions at the Langley City paid on-call firefighters first-ever tree chipping and bottle drive fundraiser on Jan. 8 and 9 at the former Gabby’s Cabaret site. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley firefighters raise $3,000 for charity and community initiatives

U15 LUSA Premier Castilians soccer team assistant coach Brian Kerr and daughter Kyla were out collecting for a team bottle drive on Sunday, Jan. 9 in Brookswood. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Their planned trip may be on hold because of COVID, but a Langley soccer team isn’t giving up