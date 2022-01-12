Langley university classes mostly virtual due to Omicron

Hands-on labs are still being held in person at TWU, KPU

Neither of Langley’s two university campuses returned to classes as normal after Christmas, as the latest wave of COVID-19 infections sent many students back to virtual learning for a time.

At Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s campuses, including those in Langley and Cloverdale, a phased return to campus was initiated, with the start delayed to Monday, Jan. 10 instead of Jan. 3.

From Jan. 10 to 23, classes were to be online, with the exception of hands-on courses, such as those in labs, studios, and shops.

From Jan. 24, KPU plans to return to its original schedules, which was planned to have 70 per cent of courses in person and blended, with the remaining 30 per cent taught remotely.

However, the university noted that the date of the return will “depend on the emerging data and provincial health guidance.”

Trinity Western University made a similar decision, moving most lecture-style classes online until at least Jan. 23.

Classes that require clinical work, labs, and other hands-on factors are continuing in person.

The TWU campus is open, and the dormitories re-opened for students on Jan. 4. Orientation activities for the new term took place over Zoom.

Both TWU and KPU have measures in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including indoor masking and the reduction or elimination of many gatherings, especially indoors.

