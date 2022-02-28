Langley university prays for swift end to war in Ukraine

Mark Husbands is president and vice chancellor of Trinity Western University. (TWU/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Trinity Western University’s president is voicing concern over the war in Ukraine and offer support for students impacted.

Dr. Mark Husbands called for empathy for the Ukrainian people who are in the middle of the conflict with Russia.

“As a global Christian university, our hearts go out to the Ukrainian people at this time,” he said. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and the destruction of homes and communities.”

TWU’s president and vice chancellor added that the hope is for an end to the conflict that started last week. Russia invaded the country.

“The people of Ukraine are demonstrating extraordinary courage in defending their homeland against Russian forces. We invite you to join us in prayer for the safety, protection, and strength of the people of Ukraine,” he said.

As well Husbands noted that the university has support available for students affected by the conflict, including travel and mental health supports.

