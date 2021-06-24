Langley vaccination clinics taking walk-in appointments for first COVID shots

Both the LEC and KPU sites are listed on Fraser Health’s website as accepting walk-ins

Fraser Health hosted its first drop-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Langley Events centre on Sunday, April 25. Now the clinic is taking walk-ins for first shots. (Langley Advance Times file)

Haven’t got your first shot? Both of Langley’s coronavirus vaccination clinics are now offering walk-in appointments for anyone aged 12 and up.

Both the Langley Events Centre and Kwantlen Polytechnic University parking lot sites are now listed as EASI clinic sites, standing for Easy, Accessible, Same Day Immunization.

Through the first phases of the immunization program, British Columbians had to book appointments in advance by phone or online, and appointments were arranged by age cohorts, with the elderly and medically vulnerable residents getting appointments first.

EASI clinics “prioritize first dose vaccinations and are low barrier,” according to Fraser Health’s website.

“All Fraser Health residents are welcome, including those without personal health numbers, vulnerable people and/or people who are not residents of B.C.,” Fraser Health’s information page says. “Staff are available to help people register and book appointments at other clinics throughout the region if needed, and can help answer your vaccine questions.”

More than 77.2 per cent of all adults in B.C. and 75.2 per cent of all those aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of June 23.

But the number of first doses has slowed down sharply over the last two weeks as the number of people getting second shots has gone up.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and the regional health authorities have been trying new tactics in recent weeks to reach out to those who have not had their first shot yet, including low-barrier clinics, pop-up clinics, and clinics for youths or construction workers. Surrey hosted a 32-hour “Vax-a-thon” June 19 and 20 to distribute 7,000 doses of vaccine along with live music and door prizes.

The Langley Events Centre clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. daily. The KPU location is also open daily, on a drive-through basis, from the Langley Bypass.

