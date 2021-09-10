Langley voters can cast ballots in various ways before election day Sept. 20

Advance polling for the federal election is open from Friday, Sept. 10 to Monday, Sept. 13. (Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick)

Langley residents who don’t want to wait until Sept. 20 to vote have various ways to cast their ballots.

They can stop by any electoral office during operating hours prior to Sept. 14 to cast their ballot. The ballots do not include the candidate names but there is a list of candidates and voters write in the name of their choice.

The Elections Canada office for the Langley-Aldergrove riding is at Suite 112 20385 64th Ave. It is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays noon to 4 p.m.

The office for the Cloverdale-Langley City riding is suite 110, 6470 201st St. It has the same hours of operation at the other local riding.

People can vote by mail if they have applied to receive a mail-in ballot prior to 6 p.m. on Sept. 14

There’s also advance polls happening Friday, Sept. 10 to Monday, Sept. 13. The locations are on the voter information cards that have been mailed to registered voters – however, the Aldergrove-area location has changed since cards were mailed.

Voters casting advanced ballots in Aldergrove should head to Betty Gilbert Middle School, not Aldergrove Community Secondary. The poll was moved at the last minute to avoid conflict with traffic and parking during the Langley Good Times Cruise-In.

Or find the location online based on the voter’s address.

Find out voter information for the Cloverdale-Langley City riding here, and for the Langley-Aldergrove riding here.

• Learn more about the ways to vote in the upcoming federal election at elections.ca.

