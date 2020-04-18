Fraser Health president and chief executive officer Dr. Victoria Lee (left) and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry have received a show of support from FHA doctors. (Fraser Heath/B.C. government photos)

Langley welcome to take part in COVID-19 Regional Townhall

Questions can be submitted in advance for online session Monday, April 20 between 7:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Join MLAs and health authority representatives to answer COVID-19 questions at virtual townhalls across B.C. between April 17 and April 23 – an innovative way to keep British Columbians safe and informed about the pandemic.

The virtual townhalls will be live streamed on the B.C. government Facebook page and YouTube channel.

People are free to submit a question for the townhall using an online portal.

Questions can be submitted in advance and live during the virtual townhall sessions.

Local health authorities will be answering questions about region or community responses, and future recovery between 7:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Monday, April 20, Fraser Health hosts the townhall with participants Rachna Singh, MLA, John Martin, MLA, Dr. Victoria Lee, CEO, Dr. and Martin Lavoie, MHO.

READ MORE: COVID-19 case confirmed at Fraser Pretrial Centre

More information is available at www2.gpv.bc.ca.

Most Read