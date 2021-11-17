Langley RCMP have issued a release seeking the assistance of the public to locate Rhonda Del Rio. (RCMP)

Langley woman is missing

Police issue public appeal for assistance in locating Rhonda Del Rio, 50

Rhonda Del Rio is missing.

Langley RCMP have issued a release seeking the assistance of the public to locate the woman, described as Caucasian, 50 years of age, 5’3,” 200 lbs., with blond hair and blue eyes.

She hasn’t been seen by family since the beginning of October.

She is known to live in the Langley area but for the most part, is a ‘loner,’ the RCMP said.

Anyone with information on the location of Rhonda Del Rio is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

