Langley’s Campbell Valley Regional Park re-opens after heavy snow

Campbell Valley Regional Park re-opened to visitors on Wednesday, Dec. 21, two days after a heavy snowfall that made many local roads and parking lots all but impassable.

On Tuesday, many major Metro Vancouver Regional Parks were closed as crews tried to clear away snow, including Glen Valley Regional Park and Campbell Valley.

The re-opening of Campbell Valley was announced on Wednesday morning at about 10 a.m.

There have been a string of closings around Langley, including the Kwantlen Polytechnic University campus and Fraser Valley Regional Library branches on Tuesday. Some Langley Township rec programs were also impacted.

Most closed institutions, including the libraries and KPU, re-opened again on Wednesday after the snow stopped and crews had more time to clear roads and parking lots.

Drivers were still being asked to stay off the roads for non-essential travel, and to venture out with winter tires and their cars cleared of snow, especially their headlights, signal lights, windows, and license plates.

Crews have been working diligently to clear parking lots and routes so that visitors can access regional parks. While the snow may limit parking options, people visiting open regional parks are reminded not to block gates so that crews with snow plows can continue this work. pic.twitter.com/twACVWCZtc — Metro Vancouver (@MetroVancouver) December 21, 2022

LangleyMetro Vancouver Regional Districtparks