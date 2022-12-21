A truck plowing snow in Aldergrove on Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s Campbell Valley Regional Park re-opens after heavy snow

Metro Vancouver announced its crews have been clearing parking lots

Campbell Valley Regional Park re-opened to visitors on Wednesday, Dec. 21, two days after a heavy snowfall that made many local roads and parking lots all but impassable.

On Tuesday, many major Metro Vancouver Regional Parks were closed as crews tried to clear away snow, including Glen Valley Regional Park and Campbell Valley.

The re-opening of Campbell Valley was announced on Wednesday morning at about 10 a.m.

There have been a string of closings around Langley, including the Kwantlen Polytechnic University campus and Fraser Valley Regional Library branches on Tuesday. Some Langley Township rec programs were also impacted.

Most closed institutions, including the libraries and KPU, re-opened again on Wednesday after the snow stopped and crews had more time to clear roads and parking lots.

Drivers were still being asked to stay off the roads for non-essential travel, and to venture out with winter tires and their cars cleared of snow, especially their headlights, signal lights, windows, and license plates.

READ ALSO: Backyard bird counters wanted for annual Christmas count in Langley and White Rock

READ ALSO: Ferry, bus, car, plane: whichever your choice, expect delays on B.C.’s south coast

Langley

