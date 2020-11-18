Langley’s Dead Frog brewery offers free six-packs to people on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Things are rough right now, and we think it’s more important than ever to say thank you’

Frontline workers, including health care workers, law enforcement, firefighters, restaurant workers, grocery store workers and bus drivers can drop by and get a free six pack from Langley’s Dead Frog Brewery on Saturday, Nov. 21. (photo courtesy Dead Frog Brewery)

Langley’s Dead Frog Brewery is holding another thank-you drive-through this weekend to express their gratitude to health care and other COVID-19 frontline workers.

“That includes all health care workers, law enforcement, firefighters, restaurant workers, grocery store workers, bus drivers, and anyone else who is out there to make sure we can all keep living our lives,” said Dead Frog Founder Derrick Smith.

All will receive a voucher for a six-pack of Steel Toe Lager that can be redeemed at the brewery, located at 8860 201st St., Unit 105.

“Things are rough right now, and we think it’s more important than ever to say thank you again to all the people who are risking their lives to keep us healthy and safe” Smith commented.

We know COVID is hitting a lot of people hard, are we want to say thank you the best way we know how – with great beer.”

The drive-through will take place Saturday, Nov. 21 from noon until 5 p.m.

And, for anyone who isn’t a Frontline Worker who purchases a Steel Toe six-pack on Saturday, Dead Frog will donate $5 to Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation and Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charities.

“We can’t wait to say thank you again, in person, to all the Frontline Workers that come out to the brewery”, said Smith.

Dead Frog, an independent, award-winning craft brewery and tasting room, was launched in January 2006 by Derrick and Donna Smith.

In June 2018 Dead Frog moved from Aldergrove to a new tasting room in Willoughby.

For more information, please visit www.deadfrog.ca.

