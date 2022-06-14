Langley’s Green Art show winners used sustainable, recycled materials

Winners were announced at the closing of the exhibition at the Langley Centennial Museum

Each piece on display at Green Art: Sharing Sustainable Approaches and Practices at Langley Centennial Museum was developed with at least 75 per cent green or repurposed materials. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Winners of the Green Art exhibition at the Langley Centennial Museum were announced at the exhibition closing event on May 21.

The month-long exhibit began on Saturday, April 16, and the museum invited artists every Saturday until the final week to showcase art made of natural and reused materials.

Green Art: Sharing Sustainable Approaches and Practices Demonstrations and Discussion, celebrated both the environment and creativity.

“Selecting winners was challenging for the adjudicators, given the variety of amazing, greenspiring works in the show,” said museum curator Lindsay Foreman. “The featured works helped us all think before we toss things and pursue green ways of creating and sharing.”

The exhibition closing included a panel discussion on art and sustainable materials with Arnt and Valerie Arntzen, Laurel Dahill, Alex Stewart, and Natasha Vanderzwan, moderated by Peter Tulumello, the Township’s director of arts, culture, and community initiatives.

READ ALSO: Saturdays dedicated to art and environment at Langley museum

READ ALSO: Fundraiser set for Mark Warawa legacy fund

The winners were:

• Clothing – Linda Siemens (Big Pink Hug); David Kimura (Messenger Bag) – Honourable Mention

• Fibre Art – Sonja Dimopoulos (Hearthside); Suzanne Northcott (Muse) – Honourable Mention

• Sculpture – Gwenyth Chao (Plasticity); Sylvie Roussel-Janssens (Mend #15) – Honourable Mention

• Scenery – Debra Wright (The Museum of Everyday Life); William Frymire (Close before Striking) – Honourable Mention

• Utilitarian – Karlie McChesney (Brown Bag It); Nozomi Kuwabara (Big/Little Sweater Monster) – Honourable Mention

• Youth – Ranuki Krisothorubadu (Recycled Denim Patchwork Jacket); Elizabeth Gelderman, Brenna Hansma, Annika Vandergugten, Carys Roukema and Robyn Huttema (His Architecture) – Honourable Mention

• Visitor’s Choice – Tanya Bub (Half Horse)

• Director’s Choice – Diane Roy (Woman of War)

ArtLangley TownshipMuseum