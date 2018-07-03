A new high school being built in Willoughby has space for 1,700 students. (Langley School District photo)

Langley’s new R.E. Mountain Secondary gets 200-student capacity bump

The school will have eight additional classrooms to take student numbers from 1,500 to 1,700.

Langley’s school district has been lobbying for additional space at the new R.E. Mountain Secondary and now has received word of an extra eight classrooms added into the new facility.

The current REM is overcapacity and relies on 21 portables beside the main building.

In December 2017, the provincial government announced approval of a new high school in the overcrowded Willoughby area to accommodate 1,500 students and would have been double the current R.E. Mountain school.

That school will now have a capacity for 1,700 students.

“Early planning by the Board of Education and cooperation with the Ministry of Education in adding these student spaces will be helpful in addressing the rapid growth in the region,” said Langley School District board chair Rob McFarlane.

Even when the school was on the drawing board, it was clear that it would be overcapacity at 1,500. The district included a ‘shell space’ in the design to accommodate expansion at a later date. But the district decided it would have to be built out during initial construction and reached an agreement with the B.C. Ministry of Education. Both will add another $1.8 million to fit out the additional eight classes.

Construction of the new R.E. Mountain Secondary School began in August of 2018 and construction is on schedule for completion and opening in September 2019. The new R.E. Mountain Secondary is being constructed adjacent to the existing campus and keeps the REM name.

The existing building will be converted into a middle school.

 

A new high school being built in Willoughby has space for 1,700 students. (Langley School District photo)

Previous story
Man in critical condition after shooting in Abbotsford
Next story
North Van woman shot in Pitt Meadows

Just Posted

Aldergrove Legion and ag society get in on Canada Day fun

The Aldergrove Fair parade moves to July 1 and the legion branch has family events.

Marijuana cultivation affects neighbourhood’s quality of life

Misting cannons have done little to mask smell

Marijuana cultivation a mixed blessing

Economic benefit comes with other issues

Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience opens with a splash

Free test swim passes now available

Happy Herd about more than yoga

ORganization hopes to educate-change attitudes

Trudeau thanks Canadians for standing up for each other

As counter-tariffs begin against the U.S. Trudeau thanked residents

Langley artist contributes to Greenpeace pipeline protest

Brandon Gabriel’s art was hung in the path of oil tankers by activists.

UPDATED: B.C. man, 20, dies of injuries in Canada Day shooting

GoFundMe page identifies victim as Tanner Henderson

North Van woman shot in Pitt Meadows

Police release description of suspect vehicles

Thousands of B.C. parents missing out on $1,200 grants

Chilliwack financial advisor wants people to sign up for RESP before it’s too late

B.C. librarian surprised by superstar seat mate

Climbing a stairway to a British Airways passenger jet

Orca breaches near whale watching boat on Vancouver Island

“I had just picked up her camera to take a few shots when this beautiful orca breached 30 feet from our boat”

HISTORY: Memories of 1948 Fraser River floods still run strong

Looking back on the Fraser River flood of 1948, 70 years later

Professional death coaches: A new type of doula

Two B.C. women Explore the sacred journey between life and death

Most Read