Langley’s public school superintendent retires after Christmas

Langley public schools will have a new senior administrator come the start of 2022.

After more than 30 years with the Langley School District, superintendent Gord Stewart announces he will be retiring in the new year.

Stewart started as a teacher, then moved on to positions as vice- principal, principal, assistant superintendent, and finally taking on the role of superintendent in 2016.

“As a long-time educator in Langley, I have seen so many positive changes in our district. I am so fortunate to have been given the opportunity to mentor, work, and build relationships with so many students, staff, and families over the last three decades,” Stewart said.

During his tenure, the district has managed significant growth in the student population by opening a new secondary school, middle school, and elementary school, according to the school board.

He has contributed to the District’s progress in literacy, numeracy, and completion rates (graduation rates), in addition to being an advocate for equity among students and emphasizing work needed to reduce gaps in education.

Under Stewart’s leadership, the Langley district has made and is continuing to make strides in the journeys of Truth and Reconciliation, diversity and inclusion, and its work in addressing LGBTQ+ and Anti-Racism education.

“On behalf of the board of education, we thank Gord Stewart for his leadership, dedication, and compassion,” said Rod Ross, chair of the Langley Board of Education. “Mr. Stewart is a true inspiration to our educators; making the time to connect with students, staff and families. He cares about students and always has them in the forefront of operational planning. We wish him all the best on his well-deserved retirement.”

Stewart stays in the job until Jan. 3, 2022.

“I am so proud of all of our accomplishments we have achieved as a district, especially the work we do to ensure all students feel like they belong. I want to express my appreciation to our school communities, our partner groups, leaders from the local First Nations and ya:ỷəstəľ (Aboriginal Advisory Committee), and all stakeholders, who have assisted in inspiring all learners to reach their full potential and create a positive legacy for the future,” adds Mr. Stewart.

He will be with the district to assist with the transition for the new superintendent – Mal Gill, who is currently an assistant superintendent.

“I am honoured to be guiding our district through this rapidly changing world. As a leader in the district, I look forward to continuing to work in Truth and Reconciliation that will foster an inclusive and nurturing culture in our schools. We will find ways to fuse innovative and tech-based learning opportunities with the curriculum as well as support the health, safety, and social emotional needs of all our students,” Gill said.

With the announcement of Stewart’s retirement comes the news that Gill has been named deputy supterindent, a title he will hold until assuming his new job in a few months.

“The board of education is excited to have Mr. Gill lead the district. His vast experience in overseeing schools in growing regions, managing health and safety especially during the pandemic, and his leadership in diversity and inclusion in our district, gives us confidence our District will be in good hands,” Ross said.

Mal Gill has been an educator in the Langley School District for 18 years. He began his career as a teacher, thereafter, he took on roles as vice-principal, principal, and assistant superintendent in 2018.

Langley School District