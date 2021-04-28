Langley’s Trevor Linden Club 16 latest business hit with COVID-19 closure

Shutdowns have been almost daily at Langley locations

The Club 16 Trevor Linden Fitness gym on the Langley Bypass is the latest local business shut down by Fraser Health due to COVID-19 infections in employees.

The Club 16 in the 20100 block of the Langley Bypass was ordered closed on Monday, April 26, according to Fraser Health.

It’s the latest in a string of Langley businesses, from industrial sites to offices to restaurants to retail outlets, ordered closed for at least 10 days.

Any business in B.C. with three or more cases of COVID-19 among its staff, with likely transmission in the workplace, is being ordered closed under an order by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. The rules came into place in early April as cases of COVID-19 spiked in the third wave.

