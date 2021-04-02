Langley’s Willoughby Town Centre to expand with more shops, condos

Two new commercial projects receive final approval on 80th Avenue

A rendering of a shopping plaza approved by Township council in March for 80th Avenue in Willoughby. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley Township council gave final approval to two significant commercial developments in Willoughby in the last March meeting.

Council voted to approve a low-rise commercial development of one- and two-storey buildings in the 20300 block of 80th Avenue.

The council also voted in favour of a larger development, including six-storey mixed use buildings with some commercial space, in the 7900 block of 206A Street.

The latter development is part of the Willoughby Town Centre shopping and condo complex. It will be the portion built just south of 80th Avenue west of 208th Street.

Councillors Kim Richter and Eric Woodward were opposed to both projects.

The commercial projects were among a host of other developments, mostly townhouse and single-family residential projects, that were given final approval at the same meeting.

Construction of condos, townhouses, and single family homes has continued at a high pace during the pandemic in Langley Township, and permit fees have contributed significantly to the municipal budget in the past year.

