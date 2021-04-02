A rendering of a shopping plaza approved by Township council in March for 80th Avenue in Willoughby. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A rendering of a shopping plaza approved by Township council in March for 80th Avenue in Willoughby. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s Willoughby Town Centre to expand with more shops, condos

Two new commercial projects receive final approval on 80th Avenue

Langley Township council gave final approval to two significant commercial developments in Willoughby in the last March meeting.

Council voted to approve a low-rise commercial development of one- and two-storey buildings in the 20300 block of 80th Avenue.

The council also voted in favour of a larger development, including six-storey mixed use buildings with some commercial space, in the 7900 block of 206A Street.

The latter development is part of the Willoughby Town Centre shopping and condo complex. It will be the portion built just south of 80th Avenue west of 208th Street.

Councillors Kim Richter and Eric Woodward were opposed to both projects.

The commercial projects were among a host of other developments, mostly townhouse and single-family residential projects, that were given final approval at the same meeting.

Construction of condos, townhouses, and single family homes has continued at a high pace during the pandemic in Langley Township, and permit fees have contributed significantly to the municipal budget in the past year.

• READ MORE: Opinion: Is it a bubble if it never bursts?

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConstructiondevelopmentHousingLangley Township

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police in B.C. confirm truth to allegations new inspector drove impaired
Next story
BC Ferries crew rescues person overboard on sailing from Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Crews were called to a house fire in Langley at 30th Avenue and 240th Street on Friday, April 2, 2021. It was reported around 3 a.m by a local firefighter who was driving to the scene of a motor vehicle crash. (Andy Hewitson/Special to Langley Advance Times)
House fire reported by Langley firefighter driving to crash scene

Blaze was reported around 3 a.m. on Friday

A rendering of a shopping plaza approved by Township council in March for 80th Avenue in Willoughby. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s Willoughby Town Centre to expand with more shops, condos

Two new commercial projects receive final approval on 80th Avenue

An appeal has been filed in a British Columbia Supreme Court decision that upheld public health orders banning indoor religious services in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Fraser Valley churches to appeal court decision that upheld COVID-19 restrictions

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms announced Thursday it is asking for a higher court to review the decision

A local cycling enthusiast is pleased the federal government is paying attention to bike lanes. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Langley cyclist welcomes federal government on board with bike lanes

Local man has used biking infrastructure in many communities across Canada and abroad

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen and all other Canadian MPs receive a 2.1 per cent pay increase starting April 1, 2021. She announced she will donate the $3,200 raise to Kimz Angels, a local organization that helps many in the community. (File)
Langley group gets $3,200 surprise donation – local MP’s automatic pay raise

MPs automatically get an increase in pay each April 1

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses

(Simon Dawson/Pool via AP)
Canadian researchers developing blood test to detect lung cancer early and save lives

‘If lung cancer is detected early then treatment outcomes improve enormously,’ says Dr. David Wishart

A BC Ferries vessel in Departure Bay in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)
BC Ferries crew rescues person overboard on sailing from Vancouver Island

Incident happened soon after Queen of Surrey left Nanaimo on Thursday night

It’s birthing season for raccoons, and homeowners may want to make sure their attics are well-sealed. (News Bulletin file)
B.C. beware: bandit babies may be moving in

It’s racoon birthing season and homeowners should know what to expect

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Surrey Police Service has announced five more hires to its leadership team. (File photo)
Police in B.C. confirm truth to allegations new inspector drove impaired

Information disclosed during hiring process, deemed ‘not a barrier’ by Surrey Police Service

Bernadette Cheung poses for a photograph outside Little Mountain Place, where her grandmother, who passed away, was a resident, in Vancouver, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. An inspection of the long-term care home found staffing levels were low and cleaning was inadequate as the virus spread throughout the facility. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Staff shortage during B.C.’s deadliest COVID-19 care home outbreak: report

An inspection found staffing levels were low and cleaning was inadequate at Vancouver’s Little Mountain Place

An appeal has been filed in a British Columbia Supreme Court decision that upheld public health orders banning indoor religious services in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. churches to appeal court decision that upheld COVID-19 restrictions

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms announced Thursday it is asking for a higher court to review the decision

British Columbia is likely in for a “rough ride” in the coming days before the calming effects of COVID-19 restrictions kick in, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C.’s top doctor urges close contacts of COVID-19 cases to ‘stay away from others’

Dr. Bonnie Henry said 11,608 people have been identified as close contacts of recent cases in the province

Most Read